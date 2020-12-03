China's Lunar Lander Has Taken Stunning Images From The Moon's Surface CNSA

China’s Chang’e-5 lunar lander has succeeded in the first part of its mission, and has safely arrived on the Moon. The module is currently collecting data and samples from the lunar surface, but it is also taking the time for some scenic photos.

The landing of Chang’e-5 marked an important historical event for Chin,a as it was the first time the country had landed on the natural satellite. However, at the time there was no live video that would show the landing, and some space enthusiasts were disappointed. Fortunately, the module is now taking photographs from the surface and offering an insight into its journey.

The images are placed together from many smaller frames, which is why banding can be seen across the pictures. On top of still images of the desolate landscape, the lunar craft has also shared time-lapsed video footage of the Moon. Chinese social media has shared hundreds of still images that have been time-lapsed to create the effect of video footage.

Many will be interested to see what other images Chang’e-5 will pick up, but the machine still has plenty of work to do. The module is currently collecting samples from the ground and will journey back to earth to allow scientists to study the findings.

The retrieval of data and return journey may be the toughest part of this trip because of the dangers involved and possible malfunctions. With this in mind, it seems that Chang’e-5 still has a long way to go before it is labelled a complete success. Nonetheless, the photos themselves are pretty impressive.