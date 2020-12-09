China’s Youngest-Ever Space Commander Is A 24-Year Old Woman

SpokespersonCHN/Twitter

Chang’e-5 was a landmark space mission for China, as it was the first time the country had collected samples from the Moon. It turns out that history was also being made with this voyage behind the scenes.

Behind China’s landmark lunar mission is a dedicated team of scientists, and one of them is the youngest space commander ever. 24-year-old Zhou Chengyu was trusted with the essential responsibility of managing the rocket connector system. Known as ‘Big Sister’ by colleagues as a mark of respect, the commander has become an internet sensation in China.

The Guizhou Province native has attracted attention from the press and public because of her achievements, and has also made some people jokingly re-evaluate their achievements. However, the record-breaking commander does not appear interested in her newfound fame. In fact, Zhou Chengyu has declined multiple interviews in order to focus on her important work.

The Chang’e-5 mission is the first collection of Moon samples in 40 years, and fittingly Chang’e-5 is named after the Chinese Moon goddess. The goddess, Chang’e, has an interesting and tragic story. In the story, a woman who drinks an immortality potion becomes the goddess and accidentally leaves her husband behind on Earth, while she waits for him on the Moon.

Due to the nature of this story and the inspiration for the mission name, many have found it fitting that a strong female figure has garnered international attention.

For now, it seems that Zhou Chengyu is focused on her work, but given the excitement around this mission and her achievements, it seems that she will now have fans for life.