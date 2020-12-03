Chinese City Becomes First To Launch Fully Driverless Taxis On Public Roads

AutoX

Self-driving cars are meant to be the future of travel, but the problem is, at the moment not many of them are actually driverless.

Major companies like Tesla and Waymo have all been pushing autonomous driving technology forward in the US, but in most cases, vehicles capable of self-driving aren’t actually legally allowed on public roads yet unless there’s a driver there ready to take over.

But there are signs that fully-driverless cars could be moving closer to reality. On Thursday, AutoX, a Shenzhen-based robotaxi company, announced that it has been given permission to operate on the city’s public roads, even without a safety driver.

AutoX

The start up, which is backed by Chinese retail giant Alibaba, says that its fleet of 25 vehicles will be allowed to drive around unrestricted, making them the first company in China to reach that landmark. The company also tested its fully driverless technology earlier this year in California.

AutoX robotaxis will be allowed to roam anywhere in the city, and although they can’t accept regular members of the public while still in trial mode, a demo video released by the company shows one of its fleet on a trip around the city, where it successfully navigates round objects, stops for pedestrians, and completes various manoeuvres unassisted.

The company’s CEO, Jianxiong Xiao, said in an interview:

It’s a dream… after working so hard for so many years, we’ve finally reached the point that the technology is mature enough, that we feel confident by ourselves, to really remove the safety driver. We have over 100 vehicles driving every day on the road [in China] to capture data, [so] the AI software is better [now.]

There are currently 100 AutoX robotaxis operating with safety drivers in various Chinese cities including Shanghai and Wuhan, but Shenzhen is the first to give the company permission to go fully driverless. That being said, the taxis are only being used by staff and a select group of VIPs, and Xiao believes it may be two or three years until the company is ready to accept the general public as passengers, and even longer until autonomous driving becomes the norm in China.

He said:

The traffic scenarios are much more challenging…for our AI, we had to do a lot of work to adapt to the local Chinese way of driving. The bar is incredibly high, It’s extremely challenging, but we’re very happy.

Rather than building their own cars, AutoX is focused on developing technology to provide to existing auto-manufacturers looking to give their vehicles some form of self-driving capability.

And they’re not the only ones upping their plans to provide a fully fledged robotaxi service; Waymo also announced in October that they would be rolling out their own fleet of fully driverless taxis to members of its Waymo One program in Phoenix, Arizona. In China, two other major companies, Didi and Baidu, have also begun accepting passengers in their autonomous vehicles this year, albeit with a safety driver present.

