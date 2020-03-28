CIA Designed A ‘Fake Scrotum’ To Help Pilots Conceal Devices During Strip Searches

Some people don’t seem to notice it – we have the largest collection of espionage artefacts ever placed on public display, so there is a lot to see and engage with at the museum.

But if you stand near the artefact, you can see something light up in visitors’ eyes when they notice it and you typically get some kind of reaction like ‘oh my god!’ or ‘oh man!’ – particularly our male visitors who may have an easier time envisioning wearing the artefact.

There is a level of wonder we see when people try to figure out how it would’ve worked and how/why someone would’ve come up with such a crazy concept. We love seeing the reactions to it.