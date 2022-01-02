Classic Blackberry Phones To Stop Working Imminently

Alamy

Bad news for those who you who thought it might be time to fire-up that 10-year-old Blackberry phone after all this time – they’ll stop working from January 4.

Despite having a peak of more than 80 million Blackberry users worldwide in 2012, the company soon fell away in the mobile phone market and changed its focus to creating and providing security software, and in 2020 announced their intention to withdraw support for its BlackBerry 10, 7.1 OS and earlier models of mobile.

That comes into force in just two days – should there be any Blackberry users remaining out there, the both of you just have a couple of days to get a new device.

Although easy to mock Blackberry’s fall from the upper echelons of the mobile phone industry, it’s worth remembering just how much of a serious threat they provided to Apple at the end of the 2000s and first part of the following decade.

Revolutionary at the time, their phones came with physical keyboards and were once so popular people nicknamed them CrackBerries. The purpose of the keyboard was aimed at professionals who wanted the flexibility of working outside the office with some of the tools they used on a desktop computer, while the Blackberry Messenger – BBM – was also an efficient alternative to SMS messaging and an encrypted messaging system long before we all used WhatsApp.

It became a go-to not just for office professionals but celebrities and key figures in world politics, with Barack Obama and Kim Kardashian among those to publicly own a Blackberry.

The jig was up once Apple started utilising touch screen technology however, with repeated Blackberry updates failing to overcome its rival. In the end, the company adopted the Android operating system for its models but that too wasn’t enough to bring it back from its previous high.

As CNN reports, Blackberry continued to license its brand to phone manufacturers, including TCL and more recently OnwardMobility, a Texas-based security startup, for a 5G Blackberry device running on Android software.

The end of the Blackberry 10 and earlier, however, is truly the end of an era.

