Companies Are Tricking 5G Conspiracy Theorists Into Buying Fake Faraday Cages To Protect Their Routers

This year has been full of conspiracy theories, from vaccines tracking the elderly to masks being systematic control. The 5G conspiracy has now taken a strange turn, as theorists are now buying fake Faraday cages to protect routers.

A real Faraday cage will block electromagnetic radiation, and this includes Wi-Fi. However, it seems that conspiracy theorists who are groundlessly accusing 5G of being harmful are also deploying fake Faraday cages that unfoundedly claim to address the issue. While scams are nothing new, this version has caught the attention of the internet, as the ridiculous nature of the whole scenario was pointed out through a tweet.

On December 2, Twitter user Ansgar Odinson noted the strange situation:

For these consumers who want to block radiation, there have been two issues. Firstly, the box does absolutely nothing and signals are still being emitted in the same way – though why this is a bad thing, and how you would track this, is a bit of a mystery. Secondly, users find that the fake Faraday cages are ruining their Wi-Fi capability – in this instance, the cage is doing what it should do, and it seems that the purchaser should have researched the product before purchasing.

There are blockers for harmful radiation available. For example, X-ray machines in medical facilities will use similar technology to a Faraday cage to protect workers. However, the reality of this issue that conspiracy theorists are facing is that 5G isn’t actually harmful radiation. At least, it is not harmful in a way that is currently recognised by science.

Radiation like electromagnetic radiation is safe because it has a greater wavelength than gamma or x-rays. 5G does operate on a higher frequency than 3G, 4G, or LTE, but it still sits firmly in the non-ionising band of radiation.

While 5G isn’t harmful, it seems that these scams are. Going forward, those who have purchased these items to answer a nonexistent problem may want to reconsider their spending habits.