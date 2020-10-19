Company Designs Star Wars-Inspired AR System For Cars Envisics

In recent years, hologram technology has been showcased in some strange – and fairly creepy – ways. There was the hologram of Tupac at Coachella, or that time a holographic Whitney Houston did an entire UK tour.

But one UK company is designing holograms that actually make a difference, by putting Augmented Reality technology in our cars.

Envisics is working on a headset-free in-car holography system that will allow drivers to see information displayed right on their car windscreens. If you’ve ever played F1 2020, imagine those graphics, but in real life.

Check out footage of the new technology here:

Behind the idea is Jamieson Christmas, who has spent over a decade working on creating holographics for cars.

According to Digital Trends, Christmas was inspired by his love of Star Wars, and in particular that famous Leia message to Obi-Wan Kenobi:

George Lucas set up this vision of little robots beaming three-dimensional pictures of people. R2-D2 and all that stuff. It had a really tremendous influence on me.

Flash forward a few decades, and Christmas set to creating a holographic AR platform for use in cars. After a failed attempt with his first company, Envisics has taken advantage of the recent explosion of AR and VR technology to develop a device that beams dashboard infographics onto car windscreens.

Holograms have been a mainstay of sci-fi movies for almost half a century, so why has it taken this long to bring the idea to life? Christmas told Digital Trends: ‘What I discovered was that the reason it hadn’t happened yet is that it’s really, seriously difficult.’

Although challenging, this kind of cutting edge technology has some serious advantages over existing AR products. Over recent years, companies like Google and Microsoft have invested heavily in wearable AR tech, but Christmas believes these ideas will struggle to catch on in the long term. ‘I’ve been in meetings where people were wearing a Google Glass, for example — and it’s quite disconcerting,’ he said.

Company Designs Star Wars-Inspired AR System For Cars PA Images

Envisics’ technology does away with headsets and glasses, instead placing the hardware directly in the car. And while you may think a bunch of bright lights on your windscreen could be a distraction, Christmas believes that holographics could actually improve road safety.

He said:

The longer you look away from the road, the more risky driving becomes. Having the ability to take that distraction away from the driver — to overlay all the information they need upon reality, so that they always have that situational awareness in their peripheral vision — is inherently going to be a good thing.

Envisics’ first-gen technology is currently available in Land Rovers, and the company has partnered with GM to launch their second-gen device in the company’s new Chrysler models, set to hit the road in 2023.

They’re not the only car company working on this kind of thing; Mercedes have also been working on an AR dashboard display that looks set to feature in their new S-Class model launched in 2021.