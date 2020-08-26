Company Will Pay You $1,000 To Go Camping For Two Days Without Internet Pixabay/Pexels

It’s kind of weird to imagine a life without internet. There once was a time when you had to wait for your go on the family computer, sitting through what felt like forever for the internet to dial up.

But now there are very few moments in the day when we aren’t connected to the internet, with a constant stream of information flooding our brains even while we watch TV, cook, and socialise.

The pandemic has arguably increased our reliance on the internet, providing an endless source of connection and communication during a time when human interaction has proven difficult. But would you be willing to give it up for a couple of days if you knew you’d bag $1,000? I know I would.

Now Satellite Internet is looking to offer a digital detox to someone who longs to switch off from zoom calls and social media updates for a while.

One random winner will be paid $1,000 to camp out in an RV at a US national park for one weekend, completely disconnected from the internet and all its various pulls.

The chosen camper will hop in an RV and drive to their chosen National Park campsite on dates which work around their schedule. They will then spend a couple of days cut off from online spats, memes and TikTok trends.

According to the competition page:

Many Americans have already gotten the itch to get outside, causing RV sales and rentals to skyrocket in 2020. At SatelliteInternet.com, we know many folks who camp with RVs also need satellite internet to stay connected, but given how much time we’ve all spent online in 2020, we wanted to find a way to help someone tune out the world and get back in tune with nature.

park National Park Service

If you don’t already own an RV, Satellite Internet will reimburse the costs of renting one; allowing you to head out into the great unknown without additional worry. Food costs will also be covered.

On the third night of the trip, the winner will be allowed use a mobile hotspot to share their experiences online.

In order to be in with a shot, you need to be above the age of 25 and living in the US. You must of course be able to legally drive in any state you plan to pass through on your journey. A sum of $400 will be paid upfront, with the remaining $600 handed over once the detox is complete.

You can apply for your chance for a digital detox here.