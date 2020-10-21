Consciousness Is An Energy Field, According To New Research
A neuroscientist has published a theory that he says may pave the way for genuinely conscious robots.
Johnjoe McFadden, a molecular geneticist and director of quantum biology at the University of Surrey, has suggested human consciousness may actually be its own energy field, derived from electromagnetic waves given off by neurons firing in our brains.
Sound confusing? You’re not alone. McFadden’s research is very left field, and goes against the established school of thought within the neuroscience community, which believes consciousness stems from brain matter.
McFadden’s research adapts the idea of ‘dualism’, which has its roots in the belief that consciousness is a sort of supernatural force. Dualism has long since been rejected by scientists, but McFadden has attempted to apply a scientific explanation for the idea in his work. It’s some seriously galaxy brain stuff.
In his research, published in the journal Neuroscience of Consciousness, McFadden argues that, although not supernatural, an energy field around the brain is in fact responsible for our thoughts and feelings.
What’s more, he believes that this theory could explain why modern computers do not show signs of developing their own consciousness, and says that, in time, his model of consciousness could be applied to create robots that can think and feel for themselves, by recreating electromagnetic waves given off by the brain in machinery.
While artificial intelligence capable of learning and generating ideas has been around for a few years now, we’ve still never seen a truly sentient AI – the holy grail for developers working on the technology. McFadden says his theory could change that, although it’s important to note that he’s provided no tangible evidence to accompany the research.
In a press release published by Medical Xpress, McFadden said:
How brain matter becomes aware and manages to think is a mystery that has been pondered by philosophers, theologians, mystics and ordinary people for millennia.
I believe this mystery has now been solved, and that consciousness is the experience of nerves plugging into the brain’s self-generated electromagnetic field to drive what we call ‘free will’ and our voluntary actions.
Are you ready to greet our new robot overlords?
