Conspiracy Theorists Mocked For 'COVID-19 5G Chip' Blueprint That's Actually A Guitar Pedal Mario Fusco/Twitter/Styroks

Anti-vaccine conspiracy theories are spreading like wildfire across social media, and it seems each is more ridiculous than the last. Now, a new crackpot theory has shown up just how unfounded these rumours really are.

Conspiracy theorists in Italy have taken to social media to promote a new anti-vaccine message, warning the public about a ‘5G chip’ they say has been planted in COVID-19 vaccines.

False claims linking the vaccine with 5G have been around for a while now, made popular by QAnon and other conspiracy groups, but one recent post takes things one step further, by revealing supposed ‘blueprints’ for a chip.

The image of the ‘chip’ has been circulating in Italian anti-vaxx groups, but there’s just one problem… it’s actually the blueprint for a guitar distortion pedal, MusicTech reports.

The image, which claims to show a diagram for an apparent ‘COVID 5G Chip’ has been exposed for what it really is – a schematic based on a Boss Metal Zone, one of the most popular pedals for guitarists.

It doesn’t take an expert to work out that the blueprint isn’t what it seems – for starters, alongside a label pointing to the ‘5G FREQ’ section of the circuit there are also labels for Bass, Mid and Treble – but just to make sure, tech enthusiasts have taken to social media to debunk the fake post.

Mario Fusco, a senior software engineer at Redhat, said:

Here in Italy people started to share this figure claiming that this is the diagram of the 5G chip that has been inserted in the covid vaccine. In reality it is the electric circuit of a guitar pedal and I believe that putting it in the covid vaccine has been an excellent idea

Naturally, the conspiracy theory has been the target of more than a bit of guitar-related humour since it was outed, with one person replying ‘I really don’t want to know where to plug the guitar once this chip is implanted.’

Others have pointed out that, given that the pedal first launched in 1991, the blueprints aren’t exactly the cutting edge technology you’d expect from a 5G microchip. Another tweet read ‘Excellent. Reassured to know that 5G relies on op-amps and some 1n4148 diodes. Proper old school. None of that digital and microprocessor nonsense. I’ll take one in each arm.’

The whole saga just goes to show how easily this misinformation can be disproven. But even if we suspend our disbelief and imagine you could shrink a guitar pedal down to fit inside a syringe, it’s probably not going to be much use, unless the COVID-19 antibodies are planning on holding a jam session.