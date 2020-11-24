Crazy Experiment Turns On PC Using A Vinyl Record DOS Boot Disk Jozef Bogin/YouTube

Not many people would think of using a vinyl record to boot up an old PC, but one person has managed to do this with an old IBM computer.

While plenty of people are testing what items can run the original Doom, Jozef Bogin has gone on an even more complex quest. The process is relatively difficult, but the result is the data from a vinyl disk being used to boot up the desired PC.

This won’t be a viable option for modern systems, but Bogin managed to use the old hardware of an IBM computer to make this idea a unique reality.

The video below shows the results of the experiment:

On his blog, Jozef Bogin explained the setup:

So this nutty little experiment connects a PC, or an IBM PC to be exact, directly onto a record player through an amplifier. There is a small ROM boot loader that operates the built-in “cassette interface” of the PC (that was hardly ever used), invoked by the BIOS if all the other boot options fail, i.e. floppy disk and the hard drive.

From this point, the turntable spins an analogue recording of a bootable RAM driver. This read-only RAM drive contains a modified FreeDOS Kernel and files are transferred via a printer cable. Finally, the bootloader ‘reads the disk image from the audio recording through the cassette modem, loads it to memory and boots the system on it.’

computer boot up with record YouTube/Jozef Bogin

While DOS seems like a relic of the past for those who needed a portable OS to get their system to work, it appears that the technology still has some use, even if it is purely for unique experiments like this one.

Safe to say, this is a very complicated process that has required plenty of tweaks from Bogin, but the result is incredibly impressive. Even if the need for the vinyl technology doesn’t really exist.