Crypto Market Suffers $90 Billion Loss After Dow Jones Sees Worst Day Since October

Worries that the rampaging Delta variant will hamstring the global recovery took a bite out of riskier assets on Monday. Markets seem to be coming to the realisation that the vaccines won’t be enough to completely obliterate the virus, as the mutations keep getting more resilient.

Many governments are also struggling with vaccine hesitancy, which is blocking the path towards herd immunity. Meanwhile, developing nations simply don’t have enough vaccines to escape the lockdown spiral. Add everything up and it looks like the pandemic might stick around for a long time.