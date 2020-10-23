Cyberpunk Facemask Could Be Alternative To Traditional COVID-19 Masks AO

Aō Air has released a new air pollution mask that could offer an alternative to COVID-19 masks. Not only do the masks boast impressive tech but a cyberpunk aesthetic to boot.

The ‘Atmōs’ by Aō Air has been released and it looks set to change how people protect themselves, or at least change the way they look when they wear a mask.

Advert

The cyberpunk looking mask is largely transparent and covers the majority of a user’s lower face. The mask has tubes that stretch out alongside the jaw of the user but it seems to have this design for good reason.

The futuristic mask has several features that set it apart from conventional coverings. Through a series of filters and fans, Aō Air claimed that the mask is 50 times more effective than regular masks and offers 5-hour battery life to give users fresh air. The mask also uses Bluetooth to track your respiratory activity. While these features clearly add to the quality of air a wearer would have, this improved functionality comes at a cost.

The mask will set consumers back $350 (approximately £270) and this may stop some from purchasing the sci-fi looking item. With that said, masks are becoming increasingly used, and the products of Aō Air may become more poignant in the coming years.

Advert

This looks like an impressive piece of technology in a unique area and with that in mind, this dystopian-looking mask could find a large audience in the near future.