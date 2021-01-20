Dakar Rally Race Truck Hit by Low-Flying Helicopter Galopin/YouTube

A rally driver has had a lucky escape at the Dakar Rally after being hit mid-race by a low-flying helicopter.

Entrants to the Dakar Rally have to be prepared for all sorts of unexpected scenarios over the course of the two-week race, but it seems unlikely that close encounters with helicopters are something drivers are typically on the lookout for while they hurtle across the desert.

In a scene looking more like a stunt sequence from a Fast & Furious movie, a video posted to YouTube over the weekend shows the chopper attempting an overhead fly-by of driver Anton Shibalov’s Kamaz rally truck, when the vehicle unexpectedly gets some air off a large sand dune, sending it flying up and into the underside of the helicopter.

The video shows one the helicopter’s skids briefly getting stuck on an air intake on the roof of the truck, before the pilot manages to untangle his chopper, ripping a chunk of the air intake out along with it. It’s not clear how much the driver actually knew about the incident, but based on comments made by a member of his team, it seems like they may not have been aware of the nearly-disastrous collision until after they crossed the finish line.

Speaking to The Drive about the shocking event, Eric Khairullin said:

Anton Shibalov’s car arrived at the finish line with a torn-open air intake on the roof of the body. It turned out that the organizers’ helicopter hovered too low over the track and at some point, when the truck rushing at speed, threw it up, apparently, [hitting] a helicopter.

YouTube/ Galopin

Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident, which happened on January 14 during the final stage of the rally between Yanbu and Jeddah, and Shibalov, along with his co-driver and mechanic, managed to finish the rest of the course. Incredibly, the Russian team still came in second in their truck class, albeit crossing the line with considerably less roof than they started off with.

The Dakar Rally is one of the most prestigious and notoriously dangerous rally races in the world, with this year’s edition held in Saudi Arabia. The rally has claimed several lives over its 41-year history, but thanks to some skilled driving – and piloting – those involved in this close shave survived to tell the tale.

