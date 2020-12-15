Denmark’s Wind-Powered Vertical Farm Will Produce 1,000 Tons Of Greens Per Year Nordic Harvest/Facebook

Vertical farms are growing in popularity as they offer a cheaper and more practical method of growing goods. Denmark has now invested in technology and will be working with YesHealth Group to produce greens with renewable energy.

The concept of vertical farming allows for the growth of vegetables in a more confined space. By stacking plants upward with LED lights acting as a light source, plants can grow without the need for the fields typically required.

Advert 10

The technology behind this process has already been a success in the likes of Taiwan and Saudi Arabia, and now Denmark is teaming up with YesHealth Group to produce 1,000 tons of greens every year.

Aldi To Donate Leftover Fruit, Fish And Meat On Christmas Eve To Charities Pexels

A partnership between YesHealth Group and Nordic Harvest will be a substantial step into the sustainable-food tech sector. By using wind turbines the new vertical farm is intended to run on renewable energy, and the method of farming also means that less water is required than typical crop growth.

Given the success that the YesHealth Group has had in Asia, this will also be an important step forward into European markets for the company.

Advert 10

YesHealth Group has a clear mission and notes its cause:

Our vision is to lead civilization in the evolution of agriculture by expanding our networks of vertical farms sustainably. This way, we provide value to the planet, the people, and our partners. Rapid climate change causes food shortages and food safety concerns. Our networks of vertical farms solve these challenges by providing a resource-efficient and ultra-local form of agriculture.

Danish vertical farm YesHealth Group

YesHealth Group has already created the largest vertical farms in Taiwan and China and will use similar technology for its Danish farm. By using hydroponics (growing crops without soil), the company can effectively stack goods and make sure they get light through LED systems that the company has developed over the last decade.

Advert 10

The farm will be 75,000 square feet and given its substantial size, and its methodology of growing plants, it is expected to produce 1,000 tons of greens. These kinds of farming practices will undoubtedly help countries meet European goals for pollution reduction and as a result, this practice may become widespread.

In terms of taste, this method of growth doesn’t seem to negatively impact the flavour of greens and consumers shouldn’t be able to tell the difference. With this in mind, the project looks set to be a success and could be an important step in delivering more vertical farms in the EU.