Discord Bans r/WallStreetBets Server

by : Daniel Richardson on : 28 Jan 2021 11:36
Ove the past couple of days, Reddit users have been impacting the stock market by making unconventional investments in games retailer GameStop. The group has now run into some trouble, however – Discord has banned the r/WallStreetBets server.

Reddit’s subreddit WallStreetBets went viral after users took advantage of short stock practices used by investors in companies like Nokia, Build-A-Bear Workshop and most notably, GameStop. By investing in the stocks that traditional investors anticipated would lose money, the community has boosted GameStop share prices while leaving Wall Street out of pocket.

Despite this successful viral venture, the Discord for the group has now been banned.

GameStopGameStopPA Images

The channel for WallStreetBets quickly became overrun in the light of the recent success of the group. But it wasn’t banned for any financial reason – it was banned because it continued to allow ‘hateful and discriminatory content after repeated warnings’.

Discord further explained the reasons in a statement:

The server has been on our Trust & Safety team’s radar for some time due to occasional content that violates our Community Guidelines, including hate speech, glorifying violence, and spreading misinformation. Over the past few months, we have issued multiple warnings to the server admin.

Today, we decided to remove the server and its owner from Discord for continuing to allow hateful and discriminatory content after repeated warnings.

Gamestop short tradingGamestop short tradingGoogle

The instant messaging platform added:

To be clear, we did not ban this server due to financial fraud related to GameStop or other stocks.

Despite the company’s reasoning, the moderators have hit back at Discord’s decision.

discord bans reddit groupdiscord bans reddit groupDiscord

They released a statement on Reddit that said:

We’re suffering from success and our Discord was the first casualty. You know as well as I do that if you gather 250k people in one spot someone is going to say something that makes you look bad. That room was golden and the people that run it are awesome.

We blocked all bad words with a bot, which should be enough, but apparently if someone can say a bad word with weird unicode icelandic characters and someone can screenshot it you don’t get to hang out with your friends anymore.

Discord did us dirty and I am not impressed with them destroying our community instead of stepping in with the wrench we may have needed to fix things, especially after we got over 1,000 server boosts. That is pretty unethical.

It is clear that both parties have their thoughts on the matter, and because of this, it seems that the channel will be banned for good. Nonetheless, a new channel has already surfaced, and it will allow the group to continue on the instant messaging app.

