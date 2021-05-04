Disney Unveils First Fully Retractable ‘Lightsaber’ That Ignites Right Before Your Eyes

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will take you to a galaxy far, far away for an all-immersive, two-night vacation experience that goes beyond anything Disney has ever created before.

[…] Guests who experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be the first to see [the lightsaber] in action – along with so much more – starting in 2022 when this amazing new two-night adventure debuts.

Watching that lightsaber activate right before your eyes will be just one of the countless ways that, from the moment you arrive to the moment you depart, you’ll be plunged into a Star Wars story where your decisions and actions – or even the casual conversations you may have – determine how your personal journey unfolds.