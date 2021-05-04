Disney Unveils First Fully Retractable ‘Lightsaber’ That Ignites Right Before Your Eyes
Disney has unveiled its first ever fully retractable lightsaber to mark May the 4th.
The announcement came as part of Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruise news which will be opening at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, US, next year.
In the advert for the exciting new holiday experience, Disney‘s brand new retractable lightsaber can be seen, which was created by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development.
Those who go on the Galactic Starcruise will be the first to experience the innovative new piece of Star Wars merchandise, along with what Disney describes as ‘so much more’.
The description for the two-night adventure reads:
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will take you to a galaxy far, far away for an all-immersive, two-night vacation experience that goes beyond anything Disney has ever created before.
[…] Guests who experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be the first to see [the lightsaber] in action – along with so much more – starting in 2022 when this amazing new two-night adventure debuts.
Watching that lightsaber activate right before your eyes will be just one of the countless ways that, from the moment you arrive to the moment you depart, you’ll be plunged into a Star Wars story where your decisions and actions – or even the casual conversations you may have – determine how your personal journey unfolds.
The Disney Parks site further details that the experience begins at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser terminal at Walt Disney World before all passengers will enter a Launch Pod where you will ‘leave your world behind as you make a hyperspace jump to a galaxy far, far away’.
As the journey ends, passengers will depart the Pod to find themselves aboard the cruiser where the adventure really begins.
The site explains, ‘During your stay aboard this glamorous ship, you may interact with an eclectic group of characters both familiar and new, possibly including the starcruiser’s strong and charismatic captain, a plucky ship’s mechanic and a galactic superstar who can captivate an entire room with the crook of one jewel-encrusted purple Twi’lek finger.’
As it stands, it appears as if you’ll only be able to get your hands on Disney’s retractable lightsaber as part of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruise experience – you can find out more about it here.
It’s unknown if or when the lightsaber will hit stores.
May the 4th be with you, folks.
