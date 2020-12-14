Dixie D'Amelio's TikTok Account Deleted By Infamous Hacking Group dixiedamelio/Instagram

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has had her account deleted after she was supposedly hacked by ‘The Chuckling Squad’.

Prior to the page being removed by the hackers, an unidentified person – thought to be a member of the hacking group – shared a live stream of themselves to Dixie’s 46 million followers.

The group shared several other strange videos on the account, which sparked concerns after they weren’t the usual type of content Dixie usually shares. One clip was reportedly captioned, ‘Preparing to hack Dixie’.

Some of the videos also referred to an unknown user named Joe and a private Instagram account with the handle @lucifer.

Dixie’s bio was then changed to ‘follow @koiiddd on Instagram’ before the page was removed completely. At the time of writing, the page has now been reinstated.

Followers of the 19-year-old noticed they were unable to see her page yesterday, December 13, PopBuzz reports, with people all of a sudden being greeted with the message ‘user does not exist’.

Dixie wasn’t the only D’Amelio to have her account messed with. Soon after her account was deleted, her father Marc D’Amelio reportedly had similar, unusual clips posted on his page. The videos shared on his page also referred to the Instagram account @lucifer.

In the process of hacking Marc’s TikTok account, The Chuckling Squad threatened to hack Dixie’s sister Charli D’Amelio’s account as well. As it stands, they have not done this.

While Dixie hasn’t officially addressed the removal of her account, she did reply to a TikTokRoom Instagram post, which shared the news of her account being hacked. The teenager commented on the picture, ‘I guess dixie123 was a bad password’.

These aren’t the first hacking antics from The Chuckling Squad; the group successfully got into Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Twitter account last year.

The group apparently tweeted racial slurs and anti-semitic messages that were on his page for around ten minutes, The Verge reported at the time, before they were removed.

Around an hour after the hacking began, the Twitter Communications page confirmed that Dorsey’s account has been secured.

The account explained, ‘The phone number associated with the account was compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider. This allowed an unauthorized person to compose and send tweets via text message from the phone number. That issue is now resolved.’