DIY Temporary Tattoo Printer Lets You Test Designs Before Committing To Them

by : Lucy Connolly on : 05 Aug 2020 18:16
temporary tattoo printer 1temporary tattoo printer 1Prinker Official/YouTube

Do you want to get a tattoo but you’re too scared you’ll regret it? Or maybe you already regret one you got when you were younger, and wish you’d spent just a tad longer choosing the design?

Sure, that ‘Live Laugh Love’ inking might have seemed like a good idea when you were 18, but now? When everyone takes the p*ss out of it every second of every day? It probably would have been a good idea to test the waters a bit first, right?

Which is exactly where the Prinker S temporary tattoo printer comes in, as the DIY printer allows you to test out any ideas you might have before committing to the real deal – and it’s currently on sale for a limited time only.

You can check out the printer for yourself below:

The device, which according to the video above couldn’t be easier to use, allows you to create your own tattoo design or choose from the more than 5,000 prints available.

All you need to do is pair the device with the Prinker app, which will grant you access to a range of designs – from fun cartoon characters to more generic symbols.

Of course, if you’d rather (temporarily) ink something that means slightly more to you on your body, you can either upload your design of choice on the app or sketch something of your own there and then.

Then, once you’ve chosen your design you just need to spray a bit of primer on your skin before rubbing the device across the area to bring your instant tattoo to life. Voila! In just three seconds, your new tatt will be ready to go.

prinker tattoo printerprinker tattoo printerPrinker Official/YouTube

Although, yes, it’s only temporary, the obvious positive to all of this is that it’s completely painless and free of needles. It also uses FDA-compliant cosmetic ink that’s waterproof and safe for all ages, including children.

Not only that, but the kit comes with black and colour inks, meaning you’re not limited and allowing you to really get creative with your designs.

There is a downside though; that being the printer is currently on sale for $259.99 (approximately £200). While it is $20 cheaper than its usual selling price ($279), it’s admittedly still very steep.

prinker tattoo printerprinker tattoo printerPrinker Official/YouTube

Although to be fair, that’s probably what the average tattoo costs and with this printer you’ll be able to give yourself an unlimited amount of new inkings – so really you’ll be saving yourself money.

Interested? You can purchase the printer here.

Lucy Connolly

A Broadcast Journalism Masters graduate who went on to achieve an NCTJ level 3 Diploma in Journalism, Lucy has done stints at ITV, BBC Inside Out and Key 103. While working as a journalist for UNILAD, Lucy has reported on breaking news stories while also writing features about mental health, cervical screening awareness, and Little Mix (who she is unapologetically obsessed with).

