DJI Unveils New Mini Mavic 2 Drone

DJI

DJI has just announced the new Mini Mavic 2, and the good news is it’s already on sale.

This latest drone is a follow-up to the Mini Mavic, with DJI offering a few new features – all in the same-sized package. The Mini 2 looks more or less identical to the original, including the classic folding rotors and lightweight body weighing just 249 grams. That size is crucial for most casual drone flyers, as it’s small enough that you won’t have to go through the hassle of registering it with aviation authorities.

Key new additions to the Mavic Mini 2 include support for 4K video, and an increased range. DJI has packed this latest drone with its Ocusync 2.0 tech, which has helped to increase its video transmission range from 2.5 miles up to an impressive 6.2 miles. That’s an increase in range of almost 150%.

DJI

DJI isn’t trying to mess with a winning formula, so there’s not too much change when it comes to the camera itself, which still carries a 12-MP 2.3-inch sensor and 3-axis gimbal. The Shenzhen-based company has, however, given the Mini 2 a bit of a video upgrade: it can now shoot in 4K at 30fps and has a 100Mbps bitrate, as per Gizmodo.

The Mini 2 is also packed with a more powerful battery as well as stronger motors. The drone will now last up to 31 minutes on a single charge, and DJI says that it can also deal with wind gusts of up to 24mph.

Drone pilots will also notice a few other upgrades. There’s an improved 2x lossless zoom, and two new programmed modes – Boomerang and spherical panorama – to add to DJI’s existing collection of pre-programmed flight movements. A new Trimmed Download feature should also reduce the time it takes to wirelessly transfer videos to your phone, with the Mini 2 now offering boosting transmission speeds of up to 20mbps.

DJI

In a press release, DJI President Roger Luo said:

Mavic Mini was a monumental breakthrough for DJI and for drone pilots across the world… DJI Mini 2 enhances those key aspects, packing larger drone performance in an approachable, small design in the safest drone category that is perfect for beginners and will also impress more experienced pilots.

The DJI Mavic Mini 2 is available to buy online from today for $450; just $50 more than the original Mavic Mini. And with the UK and much of Europe back in lockdown, it could be the perfect way to do some socially-distanced exploring over the next few months.