Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk A ‘Self-Absorbed Grifter’ In Deleted Tweet

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 15 May 2021 16:38
Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk A 'Self-Absorbed Grifter' In Deleted Tweet

The co-creator of Dogecoin has dubbed Elon Musk as a ‘self-absorbed grifter’ in a now-deleted tweet.

Jackson Palmer, who made the meme-inspired digital coin alongside Billy Markus as a joke in 2013, took a swipe at the Tesla founder on social media and, despite deleting the tweet, many Twitter-users managed to screengrab the post.

In the tweet, Palmer wrote, ‘Reminder: Elon Musk is and always will be a self-absorbed grifter’, followed by a separate tweet stating that he would be removing the controversial post in one minute because ‘that’s all [he had] to say and [he] enjoy[s] the quiet life.’

In a third tweet, he took shots at Musk’s recent feature on Saturday Night Live writing, ‘ps. SNL episode was cringe, bro’.

The Dogecoin co-founder isn’t the only one to dub the multibillionaire’s time SNL as ‘cringe’, either; Musk’s Gen Z skit was dubbed to have ‘unbearable levels of cringe’ by one viewer.

Palmer’s comments come after Musk announced that Tesla would no longer be accepting bitcoin as a form of payment until the cryptocurrency became more sustainable. However, he later teased that the electric vehicle and clean energy company may consider accepting Dogecoin.

Musk wrote on Twitter earlier this week, ‘Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at great cost to the environment.’

Dogecoin

While Musk maybe be considering accepting Dogecoin, the digital coin’s other founder, Markus, admitted that the environment wasn’t something he and Palmer considered when creating it. He said, ‘I made doge in like 2 hours I didn’t consider anything.’

Musk has since said that he’s ‘working with Doge’ to improve its ‘system transaction efficiency’.

It’s unknown if this supposed partnership has been affected by Palmer’s tweets…

