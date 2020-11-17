unilad
Dolly Parton Made A $1 Million Donation To Fund Moderna’s COVID Vaccine Research

by : Hannah Smith on : 17 Nov 2020 17:42
Dolly Parton Made A $1m Donation To Fund Moderna's Covid Vaccine ResearchDolly Parton Made A $1m Donation To Fund Moderna's Covid Vaccine ResearchPA

Hopes for a successful coronavirus vaccine were given another boost yesterday, November 16, when Moderna announced their vaccine trials showed a 95% protection rate against the virus.

And it turns out the world has a surprising person to thank.

Country music icon Dolly Parton reportedly donated $1 million dollars (£800,000) to support Moderna’s vaccine research, after a friend of hers, who is a doctor, told the singer the company was making exciting progress in the search for a COVID-19 cure.

PA Images

Dr Naji Abumrad, who works at the Vanderbilt Institute for Infection, Immunology and Inflammation at Vanderbilt University in Parton’s home state of Tennessee, became friends with the legendary songwriter after she was treated for injuries sustained in a car accident in 2014.

Dr Abumrad told Parton of the promising research being done in the hospital, leading her to make the generous donation that also supported a study into convalescent plasma treatments for COVID patients.

Moderna is in the process of applying for emergency use authorisation for the vaccine with the FDA, and says that it could ship up to one billion doses by the end of 2021.

Dolly Parton is already well-known for her philanthropy, having previously established the Imagination Library, which provides of books for pre-school age children across the world. She recently released her 47th album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, and stars in the Netflix musical special Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square released later this month.

