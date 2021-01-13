Donald Trump Jr. Asks Elon Musk To Set Up Social Network His Dad Can Join
Donald Trump Jr. has asked Elon Musk to set up a social network so that his father, the departing president Donald Trump, can join it.
In an Instagram video titled ‘Here’s how Elon Musk could save free speech’, the eldest Trump son railed against the various bans and suspensions which have recently been placed on his father by multiple social media platforms.
Facebook has now suspended President Trump’s account ‘indefinitely’, while Twitter has implemented a total ban ‘due to the risk of further incitement of violence’. YouTube has also suspended his channel for the remainder of his presidency ‘for violating our policies for inciting violence’.
In a clip uploaded late on Tuesday, January 12, Donald Jr. lashed out at Twitter for what he described as ‘one-way targeted’ censorship, describing the platform as being ‘bias’ for banning his father.
He then urged Musk to build a rival social networking site that could ‘blow Twitter away’ and, in his view, save ‘free speech in America’.
Donald Jr. said:
Wanted to come up with something to deal with nonsense on the censorship that’s going on right now and obviously, targeted one way. Why doesn’t Elon Musk create a social media platform?
This guy put manned people into space. He did so privately. He took on big government and did it better, cheaper, faster than they ever could. This is the guy to do it.
He added: ‘I am not looking for a conservative echo chamber, I want a platform to argue my ideas vs someone else’s and not just people in a place telling me what I want to hear.’
On January 8, two days after the Capitol riots, Twitter Safety announced that President Trump had been banned from using their service, following a ‘close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them’.
Twitter explained:
In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.
However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.
Five people lost their lives as a result of the riots at the Capitol building in Washington DC on January 6, as a mob attempted to overthrow the results of the 2020 election. Speaking at a rally earlier that same day, the departing president had urged his supporters to march on Capitol in protest.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Technology, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Elon Musk, Facebook, Instagram, Social Media, Twitter, YouTube
CreditsDonald J. Trump Jr./Instagram and 1 other
Donald J. Trump Jr./Instagram