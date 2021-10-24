Donald Trump’s New Social Media Platform Could Face Legal Issues After Allegedly Stealing The Code

Alamy

Donald Trump’s new social media platform could be in hot water over allegedly stealing code.

Former US president Donald Trump‘s latest foray into social media is on his new platform Truth Social, due to be rolled out next year.

It’s no surprise that Trump is launching his own social media site since his options for posting on existing ones are rather limited after being banned from Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat.

With its ‘Truths’, ‘Re-Truths’ and the ‘Truth Feed’ all bearing more than a resemblance to Twitter, Gizmodo has suggested Truth Social is basically just a Twitter platform that Trump isn’t banned from.

However, Truth Social might already be in for a legal battle after Vice reported that the code for the social media site looks like it has been stolen.

Although the site has not launched yet, some users have still found a way on and been able to create profiles, and subsequently claimed Truth Social shares a lot of similarities with Mastodon (open-source software that people use to create their own social network), including parts of code.

By itself that is not too surprising, Mastodon has an open-source policy which means people can create a modified version of their code for free as long as they agree to abide by Mastodon’s terms of service.

Speaking to Vice, Mastodon founder Eugen Rochko says Truth Social is claiming ‘all source code’ is proprietary and if it turns out they have stolen the source code ‘that would be a problem, as that would indicate a license violation’.

Rochko said that judging by the screenshots he’d seen of Truth Social, ‘it absolutely is based on Mastodon’.

According to The Guardian, Trump will be rolling out Truth Social to a selected group of ‘invited users’ in November before becoming available to the general public early next year, as the platform promises to promote an ‘honest global conversation’.

That honesty won’t extend to making fun of the site itself, however, as users must sign an agreement not to ‘disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the site’ if they want to join.

