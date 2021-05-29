Double-Decker Plane Cabin Concepts Heralded As The Future Of Flying

Crystal Cabin Awards

Air travel has been been far from most people’s minds this past year, but that hasn’t stopped people looking for new ways to revolutionise the in-flight experience.

The Crystal Cabin Awards is an annual competition that showcases the best – and weirdest –in airplane cabin innovations, and one nominee on this year’s Judge’s Choice shortlist has definitely caught people’s attention.

The Chaise Longue Economy Seat Project proposes a multi-level seating arrangement that would see alternate rows elevated to allow passengers in economy to enjoy the reclining seats – and all-important legroom – usually reserved for those forking out for first-class tickets.

The radical design hails from the mind of Alejandro Núñez Vicente, a 21-year old Spanish design student at TU Delft University in the Netherlands.

Speaking to CNN, Vicente said he came up with the idea after being continually frustrated by the lack of legroom on short haul flights around Europe.

‘The current economy class is often limited to a single or slightly reclined position that impedes the user from having a comfortable and relaxing flight experience,’ he said, adding that the double-decker design could also be useful for social distancing.

‘As it gives more space between passengers, and positions them at different heights, it is more suitable for flights in pandemic times,’ he said.

And importantly, there’s also paneling to separate the two levels, meaning those on the lower deck won’t have to deal with their fellow passengers’ feet dangling in front of them throughout the flight.

