Dr. Chuck Geschke, Co-Founder Of Adobe And Inventor Of PDF, Dies Aged 81

Dr. Charles Geschke, the co-founder of Adobe Inc. and the man who helped develop the PDF, has sadly died at the age of 81.

Known as Chuck by family, friends and colleagues, the 81-year-old’s passing has been described as ‘a huge loss for the entire Adobe community and the technology industry, for whom he has been a guide and hero for decades’.

‘As co-founders of Adobe, Chuck and John Warnock developed ground-breaking software that has revolutionized how people create and communicate,’ Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen wrote in an email to staff, as per Business Standard.

‘Their first product was Adobe PostScript, an innovative technology that provided a radical new way to print text and images on paper and sparked the desktop publishing revolution. Chuck instilled a relentless drive for innovation in the company, resulting in some of the most transformative software inventions, including the ubiquitous PDF, Acrobat, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and Photoshop.’

Outside of business, Geschke was said to a real family man, according to his wife, Nancy ‘Nan’ Geschke.

The 78-year-old said, ‘He was a famous businessman, the founder of a major company in the U.S. and the world, and of course he was very, very proud of that and it was huge achievement in his life, but it wasn’t his focus – really, his family was. He always called himself the luckiest man in the world.’

With Adobe products currently being used in millions of offices all over the world, his legacy will live on.