Drone Swarms Are Getting Too Fast For Humans To Fight, US General Warns PA Images/Pixabay

The prospect of drone swarms being a threat sounds like a distant reality, but a US Army general has warned of the dangers of not adapting to such a threat quickly.

General John Murray, head of Army Futures Command, has discussed the danger of drone swarms. Speaking to the Center for Strategic & International Studies, Murray outlined a concern that humans may not be able to respond to drone swarm threats.

To combat this issue, the general has suggested that rules that require human control in artificial intelligence (AI) processes are relaxed.

PA Images

In the webinar, Murray addressed his concerns:

When you are defending against a drone swarm, a human may be required to make that first decision, but I am just not sure any human can keep up. How much human involvement do you actually need when you are [making] non-lethal decisions from a human standpoint?

Murray believes that decisions about handling swarms of machinery should be handled by AI, as they are unlikely to endanger human life and will eliminate the threat presented. As a result of this reasoning, Murray claimed that Pentagon leaders need to re-evaluate their stance on AI and how it can be used against these emerging threats.

Drone UNILAD

The general is not alone in his stance, and studies have supported the argument. For instance, a virtual dogfight between AI and a pilot saw an AI win on every single occasion, and this has fueled worries about how quickly people can interpret data before responding to the signals machines detect.

The briefing on the DARPA-Army program called SESU explained the need for less human intervention in machine-based combat:

If you have to transmit an image of the target, let the human look at it, and wait for the human to hit the ‘fire’ button, that is an eternity at machine speed. If we slow the AI to human speed… we’re going to lose.

While greater trust in AI would make sense in military situations where machine-like reflexes are needed, there are still concerns about the technology making mistakes. AI is known to fail, and it can’t make judgement calls that humans can. This means that AI responses could endanger civilians when they are attempting to reduce risks.

It is unclear whether the Pentagon will change its policy amid arguments for more AI-led responses. The governing bodies will likely address these issues as they become more prevalent, and this raises questions about which parties will begin using drone swarms in a military capacity first.