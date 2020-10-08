Drone Truck Startup Einride Unveils New Driverless Vehicles For Autonomous Freight Hauling Einride

Tech startup Einride has released four new driverless vehicles that could reduce emissions and costs in the freight hauling industry.

Einride is a company that focuses on autonomous freight hauling, and it has now released a line of vehicles that will do the job without any kind of internal controls. The freight hauling vehicles are expected to be driving on roads in 2021, and they use an interesting mix of technology.

Since Einride’s inception in 2016, the company has released prototypes of vehicles that are eye-catching because of their sci-fi aesthetics. Although the vehicles can only drive down public roads, the T-Pod and T-log have already been used to deliver goods in a commercial capacity. The latest vehicles are set to arrive next year and will expand the terrain that the company and its freight hauling machines will be able to explore.

Einride CEO Robert Falck spoke to The Verge about exactly what capabilities the four new vehicles will bring:

The next generation Pod is a singular vehicle, but operates in up to four different operational domains (AET levels). So for example if a customer orders a Pod with AET 3 capability, it is able to operate in closed facilities (AET 1 – Fenced), on nearby delivery routes (AET 2 – Nearby), and on back roads between destinations at speeds up to 45 km/h (AET 3 – Rural). Every Pod, regardless of AET level, is capable of SAE level 4 autonomous drive and able to be remotely operated when necessary.

The diversity of the vehicles is impressive, and the company has also made bold claims about the possible impact of these machines. The company has predicted that the adoption of its vehicles could ‘reduce transport costs by up to 60% and CO2 emissions by a staggering 90%’. However, this kind of claim will carry more weight when the vehicles have been used by more companies, and a greater study can be conducted.

Some will be concerned about automation encroaching on the jobs of drivers, but these transport vehicles still require human help. The vehicles can be controlled remotely by drivers, and while this may not always be necessary, many will be comforted by the fact that the trucks aren’t relying purely on Nvidia’s self-driving software.

Automating transport does pose a threat to jobs, but even with these technological leaps, it seems that freight hauling jobs should be safe for a while longer.

