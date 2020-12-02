Dua Lipa And Lana Del Rey Had Their Spotify Pages Hacked @risnbachi/Twitter/PA Images

The internet offers us more ways than ever to support your favourite artists, but rather than post a tweet or like an Instagram post, one Taylor Swift fan might have taken things a bit too far, by hacking into other artists’ Spotify pages.

In what we can only assume was a misguided attempt to show some love for the singer, the hacker, who called himself Daniel, appears to have gained access to the artist pages of several of the year’s most-streamed stars, including Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa and Future.

‘Daniel’ was able to change the profile pictures of the artists to a screenshot from his Snapchat account, as well as changing several of their biographies.

The hacker posted a message on the pages asking fans to ‘add my snapchat’, as well as ‘Trump 2020’ and ‘Best of all shout out to my queen Taylor Swift.’

It’s a pretty innocent prank in the grand scheme of things, but Spotify was quick to return the pages to their normal style, however it’s yet to officially comment on the incident.

The fact that artist pages could be broken into like this appears to have surprised fans on social media, but Spotify knows all too well how vulnerable its platform can be, with the company warning last week that a ‘credential stuffing‘ hack had potentially compromised up to 300,000 accounts.

@rinsbachi/Twitter

It’s not clear how ‘Daniel’ was able to get access to the pages, but BBC News reports that a tool for musicians and recording labels called ‘Spotify for Artists’, which is used to manage the artist pages, may have been the source.

However he managed to do it, it was a fearless attempt from the hacker, who may have earned himself quite the reputation, or at least a few extra followers on Snapchat.

