Ducati Reveals Lamborghini-Inspired Diavel 1260 Bike Ducati

What do you get when you cross a Lamborghini with a Ducati? It’s a question we’ve now got an answer to, thanks to a new collaboration between the two Italian motoring icons: the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini.

This brand new limited edition Diavel 1260 model is inspired by Lambo’s Sian FKP 37 hypercar, with just 630 units set to be manufactured, in a nod to Lamborghini’s founding year, 1963.

Advert 10

Ducati / Lamborghini

As far as performance goes, it’s business as usual. The Diavel 1260 Lamborghini packs the same 1,262cc engine and V-twin motor as the standard model, giving the bike 159hp and 95 lb-ft of torque. But Lamborghini has contributed some design changes to the new Ducati model, including a set of lightweight forged wheels in the style of the Sian’s rims, and carbon fibre air intakes and radiator covers that Ducati says were achieved by ‘superimposing floating elements on the main structure of the bike’. All these changes are designed to mimic the Sian’s striking aerodynamic bodywork.

As per Pistonheads, there are a few changes to the the bike’s visual design too, with the addition of red brake calipers, and new carbon mudguards and headlight frames. You’ll be able to spot nods to the Sian in the bike’s ‘gea green’ paintwork and ‘electrum gold’ wheel rims, while Ducati has also painted a ’63’ on the bodywork in another reference to Lamborghini’s founding year. Just think of it as the Sian’s baby cousin.

Ducati / Lamborghini

Advert 10

Oh, and in one last extra touch, Ducati’s Centro Stile design house has also produced a set of special motorcycle helmets, co-ordinated with the 1260 Lamborghini’s colour scheme.

Ducati dealerships will be taking orders from next month, and the good news is that they’re not invite only – theoretically, anyone can get their hands on one. There’s no confirmed price yet, but it’s fair to expect it’ll be some way over the standard Diavel’s £16,795 starting price.

Here’s hoping this isn’t the last time these two legendary companies team up.