Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Delivers New Custom Xbox Series X Consoles To Children's Hospitals Xbox

The Xbox Series X officially launched today, but over the past couple of weeks Microsoft has made sure some very deserving people got their hands on the brand new consoles before anyone else, with the help of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The actor and WWE star teamed up with the company to deliver custom branded Xbox Series X consoles to several children’s hospitals across the US, as part of a new charity partnership with Gamers Outreach.

Over 50,000 kids in 20 hospitals across the United States will be among the first to test out the new console, which will be installed on ‘Go Karts’ – roaming gaming kiosks designed specially to bring video games to people unable to leave their hospital beds.

Some people might be too young to remember, but The Rock and Xbox actually go way back. Long before he was the world’s highest paid actor, The Rock was on stage with Bill Gates to unveil the first ever Xbox in 2001. So this partnership is just the latest stage in a long and beautiful relationship between the two icons.

The Rock wrote on Instagram:

These kids are battling through their illnesses with incredible bravery and I’m thrilled Microsoft, Gamers Outreach, and myself can provide some joy and smiles. You kids show me and the world, what real strength means. Stay strong & Keep smilin … and stuff like this will always be the best part of my fame

The new consoles come engraved with The Rock’s Brahma Bull logo, and a message reading ‘Keep smiling and have fun. Love, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.’

In a video announcing the partnership, he said:

‘Holding this controller really brings back memories, because me being an avid gamer, I mean I just remember the nights when I was stay up all night long, and I would just get my ass kicked playing game.’

The Rock – he’s just like the rest of us!

With 200 million followers on Instagram, The Rock’s work with Microsoft is sure to help not only draw attention to the new Xbox launch, but also shine a light on the work being done by Gamers Outreach to help provide some fun for kids – and their parents – living in children’s hospitals.