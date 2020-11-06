unilad
Elon Musk Announces $250 Tesla Tequila

by : Daniel Richardson on : 06 Nov 2020 09:53
PA Images/Tesla

In 2018, Tesla made an April’s Fools Day Joke about ‘Teslaquila’ and the electric car company has now made it a reality, although the name has been changed. 

Tesla is renowned for its sustainable energy vehicles, but the company also has a sense of humour. When the CEO of the company, Elon Musk, posed in a downtrodden fashion for an April Fools Day bankruptcy joke it began a journey into premium tequila. While Musk posed with a drink called ‘Tesquila,’ the company has had to make some changes to its premium drink secure a patent for the high-end product.

Tesla makes alcohol Tesla makes alcohol Tesla

Tesla Tequila is $250 for 750ml bottle and while this may seem expensive, the 40% beverage does offer something unique. Firstly the bottle is in the shape of an electricity bolt which is a knowing nod to the primary products that Tesla produces.

Naturally, an electric bolt-shaped bottle of alcohol would make a pretty striking addition to a drinks cabinet and would likely be a good conversation starter.

Tesla has also commented on what makes the alcoholic drink special:

Introducing Tesla Tequila, an exclusive, small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves. Aged for 15 months in French oak barrels and into a hand-blown glass bottle, Tesla Tequila features a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish. Best enjoyed as a sipping tequila.

Elon MuskElon MuskPA Images

This new release from the company seems to be the conclusion of a long-running joke rather than a serious business venture and it has a limited release in US states.

However, if the tequila does prove to be successful, alcoholic beverages could another addition to the wide-ranging business interests of Elon Musk.

