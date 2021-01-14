Elon Musk Donates $5 Million To Provide Students Access To Free Education
Elon Musk has donated $5 million to help students all across the world access free and easily accessible education.
The Tesla CEO made this generous donation to the Khan Academy, a US based non-profit organisation which assists students and teachers from all across the globe.
Khan Academy founder, Salman Khan, has thanked Musk in a YouTube video, where he outlined the difference this money would make to the organisation:
An approximate 20 to 30 million students use the Khan Academy’s platform every single month, and it’s expected this donation will significantly boost the academy’s projects.
Khan said:
Elon, I hope you really feel good about this. This is going to allow us to accelerate all sorts of content. Our aspirations are all subjects from K through the early stages of college.
This will accelerate our science content, allow us to do more on early learning, allow us to make the software and practice that much more engaging for millions of students around the world, for teachers around the world.
Founded in 2008, the Khan Academy aims ‘to provide a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere’, using YouTube content, mobile app support and website features such as progress tracking, practice exercises and teaching tools.
This innovative model allows students to study at their own pace, both inside and outside the classroom. A range of subject materials are on offer for those who want to learn, including maths, science, computing, history and economics.
As well as English, the platform is also available for speakers of almost thirty languages including Bangla, Bulgarian, Chinese, French, German, Georgian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese and Spanish.
Many of those who have previously benefitted from the organisation have come forward to thank Musk for his generosity, while praising the Khan Academy for providing such as important sevice.
One person commented:
Elon and everyone who donates to Khan Academy has been putting us through college.
Another said:
Not all heroes wear capes, some have a vision and mission to educate all of humanity and some fund those causes benevolently.
In 2012, Salman Khan was named in TIME’s list of The World’s 100 Most Influential People, where he was described as a ‘true education pioneer’.
The organisation is currently said to be operating at a budget similar to that of a large school, however Khan hopes to accelarate their work and increase their outreach.
You can find out more about the Khan Academy through its website.
