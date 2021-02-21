Elon Musk Has Changed His Twitter Avatar And People Can’t Work Out What It Means

ElonMuskTwitter/PA

Elon Musk has, once again, caused quite the stir on Twitter after changing his display picture to a fork.

The eating utensil is seen standing upright on a road marking: quite literally a fork in the road.

Interestingly, he also updated his Twitter bio, which now reads ‘metaphork’.

Elon Musk/Twitter

Traditionally, a fork in the road means significant change is coming. The saying is often used to describe a deciding moment that could have life-altering consequences.

Musk’s cryptic message has thrown off fans as they scramble to figure out what it could mean.

One keen follower thinks the fork could indicate the billionaire’s departure from Tesla.

‘Anyone else thinking this might mean Elon is moving on from Tesla? Hasn’t talked much about Tesla for a while now, removed from his bio, and his trip to Hawaii for advice. I really hope I’m wrong,’ a Twitter user wrote.

At the end of 2020, Musk met Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle, in Hawaii for ‘some advice’.

Many agreed that the fork may be referring to cryptocurrency, more specifically it could predict a Bitcoin ‘hard fork’.

This refers to a big change to the blockchain network, known as forking, that results in two branches. One branch follows the previous protocol of the network, while the other follows a new version. Bitcoin has seen several hard forks in its history thus far.

‘I wonder if he is considering forking Bitcoin & creating a bitcoin variant,’ another Twitter user surmised.

Tesla made waves earlier this month when it purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin. On February 8, Bitcoin’s price hit a record high of $43,000. Some days later it peaked again at £50,000.

Others guessed that the metaphor is completely unrelated to work and more about Musk’s personal life.

‘I think Elon is in the middle of some big personal decisions. He has a newborn, likely conscious of the fact his previous marriages have failed. I’d be gutted if he stepped down but maybe that’s what he’s contemplating, and frankly, he deserves a break and some peace,’ one user said, referring to his role at Tesla.