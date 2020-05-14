Elon Musk Has No Idea What He's Talking About, Says Facebook's Head Of AI Jerome Pesenti PA/an_open_mind/Twitter

Facebook’s Head of AI, Jerome Pesenti, has strongly condemned assertions made by tech billionaire Elon Musk about the future of AI.

On Wednesday, May 13, Pesenti took to Twitter to criticise Musk, describing him as having ‘no idea what he is talking about when he talks about AI’.

Pesenti was referring to comments Musk has repeated various times over the years about the potential for AI to supposedly outsmart humans in the near future.



Pesenti’s remarks were made in reaction to a CNBC article that quoted anonymous AI researchers and CEOs who felt Musk’s confidence in this area to be ‘misplaced’.

The article detailed how multiple researchers believed Musk’s comments to be ‘inappropriate’, with one unnamed expert describing the Tesla CEO as being a ‘negative distraction’ and a ‘sensationalist’.

CNBC reported how OpenAI has attempted to distance itself from Musk, with OpenAI employees often left less than pleased by news headlines that refer to ‘Elon Musk’s OpenAI’.

Responding to a Twitter discussion about the anonymity of the sources quoted within the article, Pesenti wrote:

I believe a lot of people in the AI community would be ok saying it publicly. @elonmusk has no idea what he is talking about when he talks about AI. There is no such thing as AGI and we are nowhere near matching human intelligence. #noAGI

The hashtag ‘#noAGI’ used by Pesenti refers to the notion of artificial general intelligence (AGI), described on the Open AI website as being ‘highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work’.

Unsurprisingly, Musk did not take too kindly to Pesenti’s criticism, replying with the simple retort of ‘Facebook sucks’.

Musk, who helped found research lab OpenAI, has previously expressed fears about AI, which he regards to be more dangerous than nuclear weapons.

Speaking before the National Governors Association in July 2017, Musk stated:

The thing that is the most dangerous — and it is the hardest to … get your arms around because it is not a physical thing — is a deep intelligence in the network. You say, ‘What harm can a deep intelligence in the network do?’ Well, it can start a war by doing fake news and spoofing email accounts and doing fake press releases and by manipulating information.

Musk left the board of OpenAI in February 2018 but has continued to publicly share his opinions on the future of AI, and it doesn’t look likely that he will stop any time soon.