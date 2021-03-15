Elon Musk Has Officially Changed His Job Title To Technoking Of Tesla

PA Images

Elon Musk: SpaceX CEO, entrepreneur, and Technoking of Tesla.

Using the word ‘Technoking’ to refer to Musk might not be your first instinct, but the businessman has made clear that’s how he’d like to be known, as the car company changed his job title in a new regulatory filing on Monday, March 15.

The filing, made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, states that Musk’s new title will come into effect as of today. It’s unclear what prompted the change, other than perhaps Musk thinking it sounds cool, but the company has confirmed that he will still retain his position as chief executive officer.

PA Images

Musk isn’t the only member of the company to undergo a title change, as the filing explained: ‘The titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn have changed to Technoking of Tesla and Master of Coin, respectively.’

Kirkhorn is the company’s chief financial officer, and like Musk he will retain his current position, but evidently Tesla felt that ‘Master of Coin’ was a more fitting title for the role, perhaps in reference to its recent announcement that it had obtained $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin.

Musk has not yet made reference to his new title on Twitter, but other social media users have been quick to have their say, with one writing, ‘I’m imagining him insisting Grimes calls [him] Elon ‘Technoking’ Musk.’ Another described him as ‘the meme lord we need’, while a third wrote, ‘Just another step deeper into… the twilight zone.’

One Twitter user suggested that Musk should have leaned in more to the Game of Thrones style of title, suggesting, ‘Technoking of Tesla, Saviour of DogeCoin, Nightmare of short sellers.’

Musk is known for leaning in to the more humourous side of business, often using Twitter to share satirical and sarcastic posts.

In the past, his not-so-serious ventures have included selling flamethrowers to raise funds for The Boring Co., building a medieval guard tower near the Hawthorne, California SpaceX headquarters, and selling red satin shorts to make fun of investors who lost money on Tesla shares, Forbes reports.

It will be interesting to see what Musk has to say about his new of ‘Technoking of Tesla’ title if he chooses to address it, though he might choose to leave us in the dark about the whole thing and simply wear his new techno-crown with no explanation.

For now, I guess, all we can say is congratulations to Tesla’s new Technoking and Master of Coin.