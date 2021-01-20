Elon Musk Hiring Specialist To Defend Him From Social Media Trolls PA

Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla is on the hunt for a ‘specialist’ to deal with ‘social media escalations directed at the CEO’.

Whether for his billionaire status, controversial comments or out-of-this-world ideas, Elon Musk is often a target for criticism and trolling on social media.

The CEO is vocal online and regularly responds to followers asking questions or commenting on his actions, but a new job opportunity at Tesla suggests he’s now looking for someone else to deal with the online attention that gets thrown his way.

Titled ‘Energy Customer Support Specialist’, the role involves handling a ‘variety of customer issues while delivering on world class customer service’.

The advertisement continues:

The role of a specialist is to resolve or escalate complaints through appropriate channels and address social media escalations directed at the CEO [Musk] with critical thinking.

Tesla job role Tesla

Though it might be tempting to fight fire with fire, Tesla request that the person who takes on the job is able to ‘maintain a level of professionalism that exceeds that of our customer’s expectations’ – so if you were planning on hitting back at trolls with a barrage of swear words and ‘your mum’ jokes, this probably isn’t the job for you.

Requirements and qualifications to become the Energy Customer Support Specialist include experience at a call centre, the ability to think outside the box and a team player attitude. A salary range for the position is not shown, but the work is remote and full-time. Evidently, defending Musk is something that takes a lot of commitment.

Responsibilities include providing ‘excellent customer service that is focused on the person as well as the solution’, as well as ‘maintain[ing] and follow[ing] through on ongoing customer concerns until issue is resolved’.

Though Musk is often targeted for his personal comments, Tesla has also drawn criticisms in the past for its lack of quality control regarding its vehicles and customer service.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Cybertruck PA

Both the company and Musk were widely mocked in 2019 for the unveiling of the not-so-shatterproof Cybertruck, and just last week it had to recall thousands of cars due to faulty displays.

The opportunity to field the barrage of social media comes after reports last year that Tesla had dissolved its entire PR department; the section of the company which typically deals with communications and reputation.

In October, Electrek reported that a source from the company confirmed the news, saying: ‘We no longer have a PR Team.’ The confirmation came after months of unanswered press inquiries.