Elon Musk Is Looking To Open A Drive-In Tesla Restaurant

If Elon Musk wasn’t already busy enough, the tech mogul is reportedly adding more to his plate – quite literally.

Musk is apparently wanting to open his own drive-in Tesla restaurant, and has recently filed a new trademark for the brand under restaurant services.

In 2018 the CEO teased he was considering opening an ‘old school drive-in’ at a Los Angeles-based Tesla supercharger point.

He tweeted at the time, ‘Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA’.

Former Tesla Chief Technology Officer JB Straubel also teased that the car company might dabble in the food industry in 2017 at the FSTEC restaurant-technology conference. Strabuel said at the time Tesla wanted to make its charging stations full-service convenience stores that also serve food.

A few years later, the restaurants are yet to become a thing, but it appears as if Musk is taking steps towards actually making it happen.

According to Electrek, Tesla has now applied to use its brand name with the intention to ‘cover the categories of restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, take-out restaurant services’.

It’s thought this filing was put forward last Thursday, May 27, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Musk has a short while to wait before he gets the green light, however, as an attorney won’t be reviewing the application until late August, TechCrunch reports.

I wonder if they’ll accept Dogecoin as payment…

