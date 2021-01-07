Elon Musk Just Briefly Overtook Jeff Bezos As The Richest Person In The World

elon musk rich PA Images

Elon Musk briefly overtook Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world, but the head of Amazon has quickly retaken the position.

Elon Musk had an incredibly successful 2020, as Tesla went up in market value and he ascended the world’s richest person list. It appears that Musk is carrying this momentum into 2021 with another impressive achievement. The business magnate has already jumped ahead of Mark Zuckerburg as well as Bill Gates, and for a short time, he managed to overtake Jeff Bezos.

Rising Tesla Share Price Creates Army Of Self-Named 'Teslanaires' PA Images

Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index briefly reported that Elon Musk had a greater net worth than Jeff Bezos. However, this has changed rather quickly as the head of Amazon has returned to the top spot with a net worth of $184 billion, compared to Musk’s $181 billion.

Musk briefly had a worth of $185 billion as Tesla stock value rose once again. This time the stock value of Tesla increased by 4%. Unfortunately for Musk, his net worth quickly dropped again after reaching this new height.

The business magnate didn’t seem too concerned about his brief moment as the world’s richest person. In typical fashion, Musk responded to the news through Twitter, and he described the news as ‘strange’ before adding that he was going back to work. With this in mind, it seems that the rich list may not be the top of Musk’s concerns.

While the billionaire did not seem too invested in being the richest person on the planet, the quick rise up the billionaire index is an impressive achievement. Musk was barely in the top 50 richest people in the world at the start of 2020 with his net worth being valued at $27 billion. This quickly changed as Tesla went public and the value of the company skyrocketed.

In recent years, Musk has also managed to raise the profile of his space endeavours with SpaceX and has developed a partnership with NASA. This relationship has culminated in the first commercial flight to the International Space Station, and the company is continuing to develop its satellite-based Wi-Fi. With all this in mind, it is unsurprising that the endeavours of Musk are being valued highly by the stock market.

If Tesla continues to develop alongside SpaceX, then it wouldn’t be surprising to see Musk eventually achieve the title of world’s richest person in a more permanent capacity.

