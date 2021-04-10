unilad
Elon Musk Makes Dig At Bill Gates With Anti-Vaxx Cartoon

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 10 Apr 2021 13:57
Elon Musk is up to his usual social media mischief, this time taking a dig at Bill Gates in a now-deleted anti-vaccination cartoon on Twitter.

There have been a handful of conspiracy theories relating to Gates’ involvement in the COVID-19 vaccinations currently being rolled out across the globe, with some people going as far as to say the tech mogul was using the jabs as a way of implanting chips into people.

He’s since debunked these non-sensical claims against him, and said that anti-vaxxers had ‘joined forces with some political-conspiracy dudes’.

Gates continued:

And it’s so easy to click on, particularly when a simple explanation for this pandemic — that there is somebody evil behind it — is somehow easier than the true biology, which is actually kind of complicated. So we have to make the truth more interesting. We’ve got to label things with the truth.

Adding fuel to the fire, however, is Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who shared the satirical cartoon on social media in the early hours of this morning, April 10.

The since-deleted Tweet showed a picture of cartoon Gates pointing out his plans for his supposed Zune relaunch. Microsoft Windows’ line of digital media products originally debuted in 2006 in a bid to compete against Apple’s iPod, but were later discontinued in 2011.

elonmusk/Twitterelonmusk/Twitter

Musk captioned the post, ‘Soon u will feel strange desire for Zune…’ He then commented on the post, ‘This is actually happening.’

During the two hours the Tweet was live, it had been retweeted over 5,000 times, Business Insider reports. The 49-year-old tech mogul hasn’t addressed why he removed it.

Since deleting the post, Musk has back to his usual bitcoin and SpaceX-related content. His most recent on-brand tweet reads, ‘The Starship launch tower that catches the giant rocket booster is basically Mechazilla’.

