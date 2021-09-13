Elon Musk Names His Dog After An Obscure Cryptocurrency And Prices Immediately Surge

PA Images/@elonmusk/Twitter

Elon Musk has caused a spike in the crypto market again, this time by naming his dog after an obscure currency.

The Tesla CEO’s grip on cryptocurrency shouldn’t be understated, having proven his influence with even the slightest tweet. For example, Bitcoin fell 4% in June after Musk tweeted the Bitcoin hashtag with a heartbroken emoji and a meme about Linkin Park.

He’s also attracted criticism from the likes of Anonymous, saying his flip-flopping opinions on Dogecoin and other currencies ‘show a clear disregard for the average working person.’

Yesterday, September 12, the SpaceX founder shared a photo of his new Shiba Inu puppy. ‘Floki has arrived,’ he wrote, with followers noting the connection to the Floki Inu currency.

Just a day later, Floki Inu hit an all-time high after a 150% surge, with Floki Shiba and Super Floki seeing similar increases. It should be noted that while they’ve seen impressive spikes, these are not lucrative currencies – Floki Inu is worth just $0.00003266 – with none of them coming close to the 2,000 most valuable, as per CoinMarketCap.

‘Yo Elon only been 10 min u posted ur dog, and this sh*tcoin up 150%,’ one of his followers replied. ‘To the moon,’ another wrote. ‘Crazy when you tweet something a lot of people are going insane,’ a third wrote.

During a Q&A session on Clubhouse earlier this year, Musk responded to his controversies regarding Dogecoin’s market volatility. ‘Occasionally I make jokes about Dogecoin, but they are really just meant to be jokes,’ he said.

‘But fate loves irony… the most entertaining outcome is often the most likely and arguably the most entertaining outcome, and most ironic outcome, would be that Dogecoin becomes the currency of Earth in the future.’

