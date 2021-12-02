Elon Musk Proposes Age Limit When Running For Office

Alamy

Elon Musk, the world’s current richest man, has suggested an age limit for people running for political office in the US.

Clearly, having a go at 80-year-old US senator Bernie Sanders wasn’t quite enough for Musk, as he has taken to Twitter once again in reference to the ages of some of America’s political figures.

Advert 10

In what could be seen as a jab at current US president Joe Biden, who at 79 is the oldest US president to have been elected, Musk clearly has some strong views on what age is simply too old for office.

Alamy

Musk deems the cut off point to be ‘just below 70’, which in turn would eliminate Joe Biden from running for presidency again.

The billionaire’s suggestion follows closely after news arose that Joe Biden would be undergoing a medical procedure on November 19 as part of a routine physical examination, which resulted in Kamala Harris briefly becoming acting President of the United States.

Advert 10

Musk wrote on Twitter:

Let’s set an age limit after which you can’t run for political office, perhaps a number just below 70 …

The post has since garnered thousands of comments, with many users offering various other suggestions. One said: ‘Age brings wisdom and mitigates greed. So 80 should be minimum age to enter politics. Before that study rocket science and have fun.’

Advert 10

Another wrote:

Let’s set a limit to the amount of money people earn so that actual wealth distribution can occur and millions of people can eat and sleep well, instead of going into your pocket.

A third commented: ‘Perhaps it would be much better to remove the minimum voting age and finally make the voice of young people heard?’