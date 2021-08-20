Elon Musk Reveals ‘Friendly Robot’, The Tesla Bot

PA Images/CNET

The rise of the machines is upon us with Elon Musk’s ‘friendly’ AI robot, known as the Tesla Bot.

The Terminator seemed like a wild nightmare back in 1984. Even Judgement Day seemed too outlandish. Yet, with Boston Dynamics’ innovation with back-flipping tech and Musk’s new creation, we’re one step closer to handing the keys over to something like Skynet.

Advert 10

The Tesla Bot runs on the same artificial intelligence utilised by Tesla’s fleet of vehicles; more specifically, the AI which allows them to run autonomously, despite reports of numerous crashes.

Musk unveiled the humanoid bot at the end of Tesla’s AI Day presentation. However, it wasn’t a fully functioning Tesla Bot – it was a dancer dressed like one.

Sharing few details about it, Musk confirmed the bot stands at 5’8” tall, weighs 125lb and is constructed using ‘lightweight materials’, CNET reports. ‘It’s intended to be friendly, and navigate through a world built for humans,’ the CEO joked.

Advert 10

Musk said it ‘makes sense’ to put the AI upgrades with Tesla’s cars into ‘humanoid form… we should be worried about AI. What we’re trying to do here at Tesla is make useful AI that people love and is… unequivocally good.’

He earlier warned of AI being the ‘biggest risk we face as a civilisation’ and hopes the Tesla Bot will help people eliminate ‘dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks’ like going to buy groceries. ‘This, I think, will be quite profound. Essentially, in the future, physical work will be a choice. If you want to do it, you can, but you won’t need to do it,’ he said.

A prototype Tesla Bot is expected to be ready next year.

Advert 10