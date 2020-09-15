Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘No Clue’ About Electric Cars
Elon Musk, the world’s third-richest person, says Bill Gates, the world’s second-richest person, has ‘no clue’ about the future of electric vehicles.
The Tesla CEO has had a wild few weeks. In what felt like a blink, he climbed the world’s rich list to the number three spot, breaking the centibillionaire barrier and passing Mark Zuckerberg along the way. Indeed, he probably felt like the king of the world.
Then, his fortune endured a small collapse of $16.3 billion in a single day. However, whether it be luck, skill or some other god forsaken force, he’s back in the top three. Lately, he’s been calling out his second-place Microsoft rival.
One of Musk’s followers asked him: ‘Good Day. What’s your opinion about Bill Gates’ declarations referred to electric trucks? Regards.’ The SpaceX founder replied: ‘He has no clue.’
Tesla, Inc. is a US automobile manufacturer specialising in electric vehicles, whether it be your swish cars or the cyberpunk Cybertruck. It’s Musk’s bread and butter, the prize jewel of his fame and fortune.
So, it’s understandable that Musk would take issue with any slight against electric transportation. That said, Gates’ latest theorising is far from harsh – if anything, he’s on the same side as the tech wiz.
Commenting on the need for means of travel in a blog post, specifically those which don’t harm the environment, Gates wrote: ‘The answer is simple, even if making it happen won’t be: use clean electricity to run all the vehicles we can, and get cheap alternative fuels for everything else.’
Noting the rampant progress with electric vehicles (dubbed EVs), while never naming Tesla, he praised their ability for ‘short-haul travel… even if we develop cheap, long-range EVs that are powered by zero-carbon sources, electrification isn’t an option for many types of transportation’.
Gates continued:
The problem is that batteries are big and heavy. The more weight you’re trying to move, the more batteries you need to power the vehicle. But the more batteries you use, the more weight you add — and the more power you need.
Even with big breakthroughs in battery technology, electric vehicles will probably never be a practical solution for things like 18-wheelers, cargo ships, and passenger jets. Electricity works when you need to cover short distances, but we need a different solution for heavy, long-haul vehicles.
While the entry-level Cybertruck model will be capable of 250 miles between charges, its tri-motor pickup can drive for 500 miles. In an earlier tweet, Musk also described conversations with Gates as ‘underwhelming’.
