Elon Musk Says He’s Sending Jeff Bezos A Giant Number 2

by : Hannah Smith on : 29 Sep 2021 17:09
Elon Musk Says He's Sending Jeff Bezos A Giant Number 2

Elon Musk has once again overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the richest man in the world, and he’s celebrating as only Elon Musk can.

The rivalry between the two multi-billionaires has been playing out on social media, in courts and even in space over the past few months, as the pair race to establish their respective space companies, SpaceX and Blue Origin, as the main player in NASA’s ongoing mission to return humans to the moon within the next few years.

Now, it looks like Musk has something else to celebrate, with the Tesla CEO officially crossing the $200 billion net worth milestone, and retaking the title of the world’s richest man from the Amazon co-founder in the process.

Elon Musk

Never one to miss the opportunity for a dig or a corny meme-based joke, Musk responded to the news in typical Elon fashion, replying to a request for comment from Forbes by taking a crack at his business arch-rival.

‘I’m sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal,’ he said.

Musk’s war of words with Bezos has escalated in recent months, with Blue Origin currently taking NASA to court over its decision to award SpaceX the contract to develop a lunar landing system for Project Artemis.

Jeff Bezos

In a series of tweets about the dispute, Musk targeted Bezos directly, saying, ‘If lobbying [and] lawyers could get to orbit, Bezos would be on Pluto,’ and joking, ‘Turns out Besos (sic) retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX.’

And while the action has mostly been from Musk’s side recently, Bezos hasn’t been afraid of doing some mudslinging of his own in the past, responding to SpaceX’s focus on reaching Mars in 2019 by saying, ‘Do me a favor. Go live on the top of Mount Everest for a year first and see if you like it – because it’s a garden paradise compared to Mars.’

