Elon Musk Says Human Language Will Be Obsolete In 10 Years

Elon Musk believes human language will be obsolete in 10 years, which may explain his new baby’s bizarre name.

The Space X CEO appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast yesterday, May 7, just days after welcoming his new son, X Æ A-12, into the world.

Ever since Musk and his partner Grimes announced their son’s name, the world has been trying to figure out exactly how it might be pronounced. Of course, there are always names that people seem to struggle with, like Xavier, Sinead and Niamh, but X Æ A-12 has everyone stumped.

For various reasons, people have speculated that it could be ‘X-Ash-Archangel’, ‘Kyle’ or ‘Sascha’, and the fact that those three pronunciations are so different proves just how confused everyone is.

According to Musk, though, in the future we won’t have to worry about mispronunciations, because apparently we won’t be speaking at all.

While speaking to Rogan, Musk got on to the topic of Artificial Intelligence and expressed his belief that Neuralink technology, consisting of a battery-powered device implanted directly into the skull, could be rolled out within the next year.

Check out the interview here:

Musk claimed the technology could potentially ‘fix almost anything that is wrong with the brain’, ultimately curing disorders like epilepsy and making it so ‘you wouldn’t need to talk’.

He said:

You would be able to communicate very quickly and with far more precision… I’m not sure what would happen to language.

Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition PA Images

The CEO believes language could become a thing of the past within the next decade, if technology continues to develop at its current, rapid pace.

He described our reliance on technology as a sign that humans are already ‘partly a cyborg, or an AI symbiote’ whose ‘hardware’ is merely in need of an upgrade.

While technology might make it so we don’t need to talk, Musk did admit that some people might still choose to speak for ‘sentimental reasons’ – perhaps in a similar way to how older generations still send letters, rather than opting for the ease of online communication.

Artificial Intelligence Pixabay

Musk and Grimes might have to rely on Neuralink technology themselves in order to talk about their son, as it seems that despite the fact they agreed on the name X Æ A-12, they don’t agree on how it’s pronounced.

During the interview with Rogan, Musk said:

It’s just X, the letter X, and then the Æ is pronounced ash, and A-12 is my contribution.

Elon Musk and Claire Elise Boucher aka Grimes PA Images

So it seems Musk believes his son’s name is X-Ash-A-12, but Grimes recently gave a tutorial on Instagram and said: ‘It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I.’

Musk might be hoping the technology develops before his son catches on to the fact that even his own parents don’t know what his name is, but at least if anyone has the power to make it happen, it’s him.