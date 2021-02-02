Elon Musk Says Human Trial Of Neuralink Brain Chip Could Begin This Year PA Images

Elon Musk says ‘initial human trials’ of his Neuralink chip could start as early as this year.

The tech giant’s newest startup is developing a wireless chip that, in theory, could allow humans to control a computer of sorts with their mind, earlier described as a ‘Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires’.

Advert 10

The company was founded in 2016, taking a further four years to unveil its first working prototype in a pig named Gertrude. After allegedly testing it on a monkey, human trials are coming at some point in the near future.

One user tweeted Musk, ‘I was in a car accident 20 years ago and have been paralyzed from the shoulders ever since. I’m always available for clinical studies at @Neuralink Please get in touch!’

While boasting its cooler aspects, such as the ability to stream music directly into your brain, Neuralink could also cure a host of neurological conditions and even paralysis – similar to the film Upgrade, only without the evil AI.

Advert 10

The Tesla and SpaceX whiz replied, ‘Neuralink is working super hard to ensure implant safety & is in close communication with the FDA. If things go well, we might be able to do initial human trials later this year.’

Just recently, Musk claimed he’d managed to place a wireless implant into a monkey’s skull in order for him to play video games.

Speaking on Clubhouse, he explained, ‘We have a monkey with a wireless implant in their skull with tiny wires who can play video games with his mind. You can’t see where the implant is and he’s a happy monkey. We have the nicest monkey facilities in the world. We want them to play mind-Pong with each other.’

Advert 10

Stem UPGRADE OTL Releasing

Again, he acknowledged how these abilities of the chip should be seen more as gimmicks compared to the bigger picture, adding how the real goal of ‘brain-linking technology’ is addressing brain and spinal injuries, as per Bloomberg.

He said, ‘There are primitive versions of this device with wires sticking out of your head, but it’s like a Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires that go into your brain.’

Advert 10

Musk also spoke about ‘conceptual telepathy’, which would see humans transfer a ‘complex series of concepts’ to another person using only their mind. ‘This would massively improve the quality of communication, and the speed of it,’ he said.

Musk added, ‘There are other pretty wild things that could be done. You could probably save state in the brain. So if you were to die your state could be returned in the form of another human body or a robot body… you could decide if you want to be a robot or a person or whatever.’