Elon Musk Selling All His Possessions To Show He's 'Serious' About Colonising Mars PA Images

Elon Musk, who just recently earned the title of the richest person in the world, has announced plans to sell all of his possessions, so people know he’s serious about colonising Mars.

The tech guru plans to spend much of his $188 billion net worth on starting a colony on the Red Planet, with the exception of what is tied up in stock value.

Advert 10

Musk says he plans to sell almost all of his material possessions that have a monetary value, adding that he will ‘own no house,’ having already sold several of the homes which were in his real estate portfolio.

Elon Musk PA Images

‘In fact, I’ll have basically almost no possessions with a monetary value, apart from the stock in the companies,’ he told Business Insider.

‘If things are intense at work, I like just sleeping in the factory or the office. And I obviously need a place if my kids are there. So, I’ll just rent a place or something.’

Advert 10

It was May last year that Musk first announced plans to rid himself of all his Earthly possessions; something which he appears to have stuck to, given the sale of three of his Los Angeles homes.

‘I think it is important for humanity to become a spacefaring civilisation and a multiplanet species. And it’s going to take a lot of resources to build a city on Mars,’ he explained.

Elon Musk PA Images

‘I want to be able to contribute as much as possible to the city on Mars. That means just a lot of capital.’

Advert 10

But, not only is he trying to rake together enough cash to actually make it happen, he’s also trying to prove to the world that he’s actually serious about doing it.

‘I’m also just trying to make clear that I’m serious about this. And it’s not about personal consumption. Because people will attack me and say, oh, he’s got all these possessions. He’s got all these houses. Okay, now I don’t have them anymore,’ Musk continued.

As of yesterday, January 7, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO became the richest person in the world, overtaking Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos.

Advert 10

When the news broke, Musk pinned a tweet dating back to 2018 on his profile, in which he promised to commit half of his wealth to building a city on Mars ‘to ensure continuation of life (of all species) in case Earth gets hit by a meteor like the dinosaurs or WW3 happens and we destroy ourselves’.

Musk has previously announced plans to send one million people to the Red Planet by 2050, and aims to make 1,000 spaceships to get them there.