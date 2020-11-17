Elon Musk Set To Become The Third-Richest Person In The World PA

To be the world’s richest person in the world is a coveted spot, and while the numbers become astronomical it is still a hot competition. Elon Musk is now set to become the third-richest individual in the world.

Musk has had a successful year, from SpaceX sending astronauts to the International Space Station to Tesla achieving a sharp share value increase.

Advert 10

On the back of this increased valuation of Tesla shares, Elon Musk is set to become the third-richest person in the world. Not only will this be an incredible testament to the endeavours of the business magnate, but it will also knock a well-known creator to fourth place.

Elon Musk PA Images

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk will replace Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the rich-list standings. This will leave only Bill Gates and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos above him, albeit by a considerable margin.

With the increased valuation of Tesla, Musk improved his personal wealth by $15bn, giving him a total of approximately $117.5bn. This has allowed him to surpass the wealth of Zuckerberg, who has $106bn, although Bill Gates retains his second position with $129bn and Jeff Bezos leads by a large margin with $184bn.

Advert 10

Bezos PA Images

The increasing wealth of the face of Tesla is of course reflective of the company itself. With the prospect of joining the S&P 500 in December, the company has seen an increased share valuation and this looks set to continue climbing if the company can keep its position in the electric vehicle market, The Guardian reports.

It is clear that Tesla is entering the S&P 500 with a splash, and it appears that the move is benefiting Elon Musk as his wealth continues to grow.