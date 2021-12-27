unilad
Elon Musk Slammed By Chinese Citizens After His Satellites Nearly Collide With Space Station

by : Shola Lee on : 27 Dec 2021 17:13
Elon Musk Slammed By Chinese Citizens After His Satellites Nearly Collide With Space StationAlamy

Chinese citizens have hit back against Elon Musk after the Tesla founder’s satellite nearly collided with the Chinese space station.

The satellites were launched as part of Musk’s Starlink Internet Services programme, a division of his aerospace company, SpaceX.

According to a document China submitted to the UN’s space agency, there were two close encounters between the satellites and space station, on July 1 and October 21 this year.

Elon Musk (Alamy)Alamy

In the document, Beijing complained about the near-collisions and detailed the subsequent safety procedures they had to implement, Express reports.

The document alleged that the satellites’ near miss ‘constituted dangers to the life or health of astronauts aboard the China Space Station’.

It continued:

During this period, Starlink satellites launched by Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) of the United States of America have had two close encounters with the China Space Station.

For safety reasons, the China Space Station implemented preventive collision avoidance control on 1 July and 21 October 2021, respectively.

The document added that:

For safety reasons, the China Space Station took the initiative to conduct an evasive manoeuvre in the evening of that day to avoid a potential collision between the two spacecraft.

Chinese citizens responded to the near miss on Weibo, the country’s microblogging site.

One user said that Musk’s satellites were ‘just a pile of space junk’, while others said that they were ‘American space warfare weapons’.

SpaceX has developed nearly 1,900 satellites for its Starlink broadband networks.

Topics: Science, China, Elon Musk, Satellites, Starlink

